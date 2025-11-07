Broncos on pace to break NFL record for sacks in a season

The Broncos’ pass rush is getting to opposing quarterbacks like no other team, ever.

After sacking Raiders quarterback Geno Smith six times on Thursday night, the Broncos now have 46 sacks through 10 games. If they continue this pace for the remaining seven games of the 2025 season, the Broncos will finish with 78 sacks, which would be a new NFL record.

The current record of 72 sacks in a season was set by the 1984 Bears.

No other team in the NFL is even close to the Broncos’ total of 46 sacks this season. The Lions are in second place, with 28 sacks, meaning they’re averaging more than a sack per game less than the Broncos.

Denver has three players who are near the top of the league in sacks this season: Nik Bonitto is third in the NFL with 9.5 sacks, Jonathon Cooper is fifth with 7.5 and Zach Allen is 11th with 6.0. The Broncos are getting sacks from everywhere on their defense, and they’ve become a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks.