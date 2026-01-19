Broncos open practice window for J.K. Dobbins

Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins’ season might not be over after all.

Dobbins, who was expected to miss the rest of the season when he suffered a foot injury in Week 10, is having his practice window opened, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

That means Dobbins will be able to practice with the team, and the Broncos could activate him to play either in the AFC Championship Game or in Super Bowl LX.

Despite missing the final seven games of the season, Dobbins was the Broncos’ leading rusher, finishing with 153 carries for 772 yards. He has been replaced by RJ Harvey, with Jaleel McLaughlin backing Harvey up. Neither Harvey nor McLaughlin did much running the ball on Saturday against the Bills, and if the Broncos could get Dobbins back, it would boost their offense and take some heat off quarterback Jarrett Stidham.