Broncos re-sign safety P.J. Locke to two-year, $7 million contract

It’s been a bad offseason to be an NFL safety, but Broncos safety P.J. Locke has new job security.

The Broncos and Locke have agreed to a two-year, $7 million contract, according to multiple reports.

The deal likely makes Locke one of the Broncos’ two starting safeties for 2024, along with Caden Sterns, who suffered a torn patella in Week One last season but is expected to be fully healthy this season.

Several veteran safeties have been released this year, and that includes Justin Simmons, who was cut by the Broncos after starting 15 games last year. The Broncos also cut former starting safety Kareem Jackson in December after he was repeatedly suspended for illegal hits.

Last year Locke became a fill-in starter when Jackson was suspended, and the Broncos were pleased enough with his work that this year he appears set to start on a permanent basis.