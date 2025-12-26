Broncos sign C Sam Mustipher off Chargers’ practice squad

The Broncos placed starting center Luke Wattenberg on injured reserve on Thursday with a shoulder injury. He will miss the final two regular-season games and the first two weeks of the postseason before becoming eligible to return.

Alex Forsyth started in Wattenberg’s place in Thursday’s win over the Chiefs and earned a game ball.

The Broncos, though, needed another center for depth purposes. They announced they signed Sam Mustipher off the Chargers’ practice squad on Friday.

The Broncos waived offensive guard Calvin Throckmorton in a corresponding move.

Mustipher has appeared in 64 games and started 43 in his NFL career. He last saw regular-season action in 2024, when he appeared in 12 games for the Chargers.

He spent the 2024 offseason with the Broncos after signing with the team in April.

Throckmorton played four special teams snaps in Denver’s win over the Chiefs on Thursday night after being promoted to the active roster.