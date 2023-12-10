Broncos take early 7-0 lead after intercepting Justin Herbert

A fairly dull first quarter in Los Angeles suddenly turned exciting, at least for the Broncos.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert took a snap deep in his own territory, got his pass tipped by Denver’s Baron Browning, and Jonathon Cooper intercepted for the Broncos.

On the very next play, Broncos running back Javonte Williams ran for a three-yard touchdown.

It’s a quick 7-0 lead for the Broncos in a game that both teams need if they’re going to have any hope of an AFC playoff berth.