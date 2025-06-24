 Skip navigation
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Broncos to hold 13 open training camp practices

  
Published June 24, 2025 12:18 PM

The Broncos have announced their schedule for open practices at this summer’s training camp.

They will be holding 13 practices open to fans, although attendance will be capped at 800 fans per day because of the ongoing construction of the team’s new practice facility.

The first of the practices will be held on Friday, July 25 and there will be another one on July 26 as part of the NFL’s Back Together Weekend. The other open practices will be held on July 28-31, August 1-2, August 4-5, and August 12-14.

Fans at the August 14 session will also be able to see the Cardinals as they will be in Denver for a joint practice with the AFC West club.