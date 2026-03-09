 Skip navigation
Broncos to release Dre Greenlaw

  
Published March 9, 2026 05:43 PM

The Broncos signed linebacker Dre Greenlaw to a three-year contract last March, but he won’t make it into the second year of that deal.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Broncos will release Greenlaw.

Greenlaw was set to make $7.47 million, but none of the money was guaranteed and releasing him before March 5 avoids $2 million of that compensation becoming guaranteed. The Broncos will clear a little more than $6 million in cap space with over $4.3 million in dead money.

Greenlaw dealt with a quad injury early in the 2025 season and missed another game due to a suspension. He had 43 tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble in eight regular season appearances.

The Broncos have re-signed Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton, which will make Greenlaw the most significant departure from the linebacking corps.