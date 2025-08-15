Broncos to sign DB Micah Abraham, waive DB Gregory Junior

The Broncos have made a pair of moves at defensive back.

According to multiple reports, Denver is signing cornerback Micah Abraham.

A Colts sixth-round pick in 2024, Abraham did not make the team and was cut in late August. He landed on Cincinnati’s practice squad in October and remained with the club on a futures deal into 2025. But he was waived in May, joining the UFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks.

As a corresponding move, Luca Evans of the Denver Post reports defensive back Gregory Junior is being waived with an injury designation.

A Jaguars sixth-round pick in 2022, Junior has appeared in 10 career games. He had joined the Broncos on Aug. 10.