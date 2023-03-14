Broncos waive Freddie Swain, Victor Bolden

The Broncos waived receivers Freddie Swain and Victor Bolden on Tuesday, the team announced. They also made official the release of cornerback Ronald Darby with a failed physical designation.

Darby started 16 games for the Broncos the past two seasons. He totaled nine passes defensed, one forced fumble and 67 tackles.

Darby, a former second-round pick, tore an anterior cruciate ligament in a loss to the Colts last season. He appeared in only five games.

Swain signed with the Broncos in December and caught four passes for 74 yards in three games.

Bolden joined the Broncos’ practice squad midway through the season but did not appear in game action.