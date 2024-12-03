 Skip navigation
Florio: Haslam has been a dysfunctional owner
Florio: Haslam has been a dysfunctional owner
Three games for Al-Shaair's suspension is 'fuzzy'
Three games for Al-Shaair’s suspension is ‘fuzzy’
nbc_pft_ryansshaiir_241203.jpg
Ryans addresses Al-Shaair’s hard hit on Lawrence

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Broncos waive WR Josh Reynolds

  
Published December 3, 2024 05:09 PM

The Broncos waived wide receiver Josh Reynolds on Tuesday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

The team faced a Wednesday deadline as Reynolds’ 21-day practice window was closing. It chose to cut him rather than having him revert to season-ending injured reserve.

The Broncos paid Reynolds $4.3 million for 12 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown in five games.

He injured a finger in a Week 5 game against the Raiders, and while he was on injured reserve, Reynolds was the victim of a drive-by shooting.

While Reynolds was injured, the Broncos saw Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims step up.

The Lions could have interest in a reunion, considering Reynolds’ success there, but he is subject to waivers. Reynolds made 97 receptions for 1,393 yards and 10 touchdowns the past three seasons in Detroit.