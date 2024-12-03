Broncos waive WR Josh Reynolds

The Broncos waived wide receiver Josh Reynolds on Tuesday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

The team faced a Wednesday deadline as Reynolds’ 21-day practice window was closing. It chose to cut him rather than having him revert to season-ending injured reserve.

The Broncos paid Reynolds $4.3 million for 12 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown in five games.

He injured a finger in a Week 5 game against the Raiders, and while he was on injured reserve, Reynolds was the victim of a drive-by shooting.

While Reynolds was injured, the Broncos saw Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims step up.

The Lions could have interest in a reunion, considering Reynolds’ success there, but he is subject to waivers. Reynolds made 97 receptions for 1,393 yards and 10 touchdowns the past three seasons in Detroit.