Broncos will place J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve

  
Published November 15, 2025 03:39 PM

The Broncos will be without running back J.K. Dobbins for an extended period of time.

According to multiple reports, the team will place Dobbins on injured reserve Saturday. Dobbins injured his foot against the Raiders last Thursday on what he believes was a hip-drop tackle.

Dobbins will reportedly have surgery and that the injury will likely end his season. It’s a disappointing turn of events for Dobbins, who rebounded from injury issues with the Ravens to post back-to-back strong years for the Chargers and Broncos. He is not under contract for the 2026 season.

The Broncos will move on with rookie RJ Harvey, Tyler Badie, and Jaleel McLaughlin in their backfield.