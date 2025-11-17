Broncos win eighth in a row, beating Chiefs 22-19 on final play

The Chiefs’ stronghold on the AFC West is officially in trouble. Kansas City has won nine division titles in a row, but the Chiefs’ 22-19 loss to the Broncos on Sunday has them in deep trouble.

The Broncos won their eighth game in a row and took a commanding lead over the Chiefs, moving to 9-2. The Chiefs are 5-5 after losing their second consecutive game.

Wil Lutz kicked a 35-yard field goal on the final play of the game for the win. It was sweet redemption after Lutz had a 35-yarder blocked at Kansas City last year, giving the Chiefs a 16-14 win.

It was the Broncos’ fifth game-winning drive in the fourth quarter this season as Bo Nix drove them 58 yards in 10 plays. Nix hit Courtland Sutton for a 20-yard gain to the Denver 21 on third-and-15 early in the drive to keep the chains moving, and the Broncos ended up burning the final 2:59 off the clock.

The Broncos outgained the Chiefs 342 to 311, with Nix completing 24 of 37 passes for 295 yards. Troy Franklin caught four passes for 84 yards and Pat Bryant five for 82. Jaleel McLaughlin had a 4-yard touchdown run.

The teams were tied 6-6 at halftime, with both teams going 0-for-2 in the red zone. But the Broncos outplayed the Chiefs in the second half.

Patrick Mahomes was 29-of-45 for 276 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Travis Kelce caught nine passes for 91 yards and a touchdown, and Kareem Hunt had 13 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Broncos cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian had the pick of Mahomes and added two sacks, six tackles and a pass defensed as the star of the game.