Broncos’ Zach Allen hasn’t splurged with his new contract: “Just so focused on the work”

Broncos defensive end Zach Allen signed a four-year, $102 million contract extension a couple weeks ago, but he hasn’t spent any of that money yet.

Allen’s salary included a $24 million signing bonus plus $3 million he’ll make for playing this season, but when he was asked whether he has splurged with the money he’s making this year, he said right now it’s all business for himself and his teammates.

“No, we’re in training camp right now, so I think, what was it, signed it on a Saturday? Sunday was the off day, I needed my rest, and we were back at it on Monday,” Allen said. “So, no, no splurging yet. Yeah, I don’t know. Honestly, it is a blessing, but the cool thing about this group is everybody’s just so focused on the work and all that other stuff. We’ll wait till the offseason to have some fun with it.”

Allen said the entire defensive line in Denver is focused on getting the job done.

“It’s a really close, cohesive group,” Allen said. “We genuinely enjoy each other’s success and being with each other. So I’m just really blessed and fortunate to be with this group. And every day we have the right attitude about trying to get better, find new things to improve on. So, yeah, hopefully we just keep on getting better.”

For now, Allen and his teammates are focused not on celebrating a contract, but on putting together a season they can celebrate.