Inside the Zach Allen deal

The Broncos and defensive lineman Zach Allen have worked out a new, four-year deal. For Allen, it’s his third NFL contract.

We’ve tracked down the details on the four-year, $102 million extension. Here they are, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $24 million.

2. 2025 base salary: $2.49 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2025 per-game roster bonuses: $510,000 total, fully guaranteed, but must be earned.

4. 2026 base salary: $16.485 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2026 per-game roster bonuses: $765,000 total, fully guaranteed, but must be earned.

6. 2027 base salary: $22.235 million, guaranteed for injury at signing, with $15.75 million becoming fully guaranteed in March 2026 and the remaining $6.485 million becoming fully guaranteed in March 2027.

7. 2027 per-game roster bonuses: $765,000 total, guaranteed for injury at signing and becoming fully guaranteed in March 2027.

8. 2028 base salary: $21.735 million. Of that amount, $2.25 million is guaranteed for injury at signing and becomes fully guaranteed in March 2027.

9. 2028 per-game roster bonuses: $765,000 total.

10. 2029 base salary: $24.480 million

11. 2029 per-game roster bonuses: $1.02 million total.

The deal has $44.25 million fully guaranteed at signing, with a practical guarantee of $60 million. By March of the third year, $69.5 million becomes fully guaranteed.

In comparison to defensive tackles who signed actual extensions (not a rip-up deal like Aaron Donald did), it’s the highest APY at $25.5 million per year.

The timing works out perfectly for Allen. He turns 28 this month. If he’d been tagged in 2026, he would have been hitting the market in the year he turns 30.

From the Broncos’ perspective, the move shows a willingness and ability to identify their most talented and valued players, and to get them paid far faster than certain other teams do. Which is one of the ingredients in becoming a championship organization.