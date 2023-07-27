 Skip navigation
nbc_dps_shoheioffmarket_230727.jpg
The Angels said they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani, and he celebrated with a 1-hitter and a HR
Logan Cooley
Coyotes sign prized prospect Cooley; 3rd pick in 2022 draft played 1 college season at Minnesota
nbc_ffhh_rushingtotals_230726.jpg
Betting the NFL: The Futures Markets for Running Backs

Browns activate Anthony Schwartz from NFI list

  
Published July 27, 2023 05:49 PM

Amari Cooper hasn’t made it back on the field yet, but the Browns did welcome another wide receiver to practice for the first time in training camp.

Anthony Schwartz was activated from the non-football injury list and he took part in Thursday’s session with the rest of the team. Schwartz has been dealing with a hamstring injury.

Schwartz was a third-round pick in 2021 and he played in 25 games over the last two seasons. He had 14 catches for 186 yards and a touchdown while also returning 15 kickoffs during his rookie season.

The Browns are also practicing without Marquise Goodwin right now, so Schwartz’s return to action gave them a fuller group of wideouts than they’ve had for most of camp.