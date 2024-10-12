 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Browns activate Mike Hall Jr., Maurice Hurst, Mohamoud Diabate

  
Published October 12, 2024 12:07 PM

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. is set to make his NFL debut this weekend.

The Browns announced that they have activated Hall on Saturday. Hall was placed on the Commissioner Exempt list after being arrested on domestic violence charges in August and he was suspended for five games after pleading to a lesser charge. The first four games of that suspension were applied to his time on the exempt list and last week’s loss to the Commanders was the last one he had to miss.

Hall was a second-round pick this year.

The Browns also activated linebacker Mohamoud Diabate and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst from injured reserve. Safety Christopher Edmonds and wide receiver Jaelon Darden were elevated from the practice squad on a temporary basis.

The Browns opened roster spots for the additions by placing tackle James Hudson on injured reserve and releasing wide receiver James Proche.