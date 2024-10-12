Browns activate Mike Hall Jr., Maurice Hurst, Mohamoud Diabate

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. is set to make his NFL debut this weekend.

The Browns announced that they have activated Hall on Saturday. Hall was placed on the Commissioner Exempt list after being arrested on domestic violence charges in August and he was suspended for five games after pleading to a lesser charge. The first four games of that suspension were applied to his time on the exempt list and last week’s loss to the Commanders was the last one he had to miss.

Hall was a second-round pick this year.

The Browns also activated linebacker Mohamoud Diabate and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst from injured reserve. Safety Christopher Edmonds and wide receiver Jaelon Darden were elevated from the practice squad on a temporary basis.

The Browns opened roster spots for the additions by placing tackle James Hudson on injured reserve and releasing wide receiver James Proche.