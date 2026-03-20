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Browns agree to re-sign DL Sam Kamara

  
Published March 20, 2026 09:46 AM

The Browns are bringing back one of their defensive free agents.

Via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media, Cleveland is re-signing defensive lineman Sam Kamara.

Kamara, 28, has been with the Browns since 2022, often going between the active roster and the practice squad. He has appeared in 18 games with two starts for the Browns over the last four seasons, recording 28 total tackles with five tackles for loss.

Kamara entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2021, spending his first season with Chicago. He appeared in eight games for the Bears that year.