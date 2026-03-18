Browns agree to sign S Daniel Thomas

The Browns are bringing in a potential heavy special teams contributor.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Cleveland is signing safety Daniel Thomas.

Thomas, 27, spent last season with Detroit. He appeared in 12 games with two starts, playing 69 percent of special teams snaps in games played. He also played 14 percent of defensive snaps in his appearances.

A fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft, Thomas played his first five seasons with the Jaguars. He’s appeared in 83 career games with six starts for Jacksonville and Detroit, recording three passes defensed, an interception, and 94 total tackles.