Browns agree to trade for Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett is headed back to the AFC North.

The Eagles have agreed to trade Pickett to the Browns, according to multiple reports.

Philadelphia will receive quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick in exchange for Pickett.

The No. 20 overall pick of the 2022 draft, Pickett was traded to the Eagles last offseason to serve as the backup to Jalen Hurts. He appeared in five games with one start for Philadelphia in 2024, completing 60 percent of his throws for 291 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Pickett, 26, started 24 games for Pittsburgh in his first two seasons. The Steelers went 14-10 in those games, with Pickett completing 62.6 percent of his throws for 4,474 yards with 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The Browns will have the opportunity to pick up Pickett’s fifth-year option this spring, but it seems unlikely they would do so.

Thompson-Robinson, 25, was a fifth-round pick in 2023 and appeared in 15 games with five starts in his first two seasons. He has completed 52.6 percent of his career passes for 880 yards with one touchdown and 10 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 187 yards.

Tanner McKee — who won his first start in 2024 — appears to have the inside track to being Hurts’ backup in 2025.