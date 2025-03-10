 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_isaiahrodgers_250310.jpg
CB Rodgers can ‘fly’ on Vikings defense
nbc_simms_fieldsjets_250310.jpg
Can Fields take next step with reported Jets move?
nbc_simms_samdarnold_250310.jpg
‘More ceiling’ to come for Darnold with Seahawks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_isaiahrodgers_250310.jpg
CB Rodgers can ‘fly’ on Vikings defense
nbc_simms_fieldsjets_250310.jpg
Can Fields take next step with reported Jets move?
nbc_simms_samdarnold_250310.jpg
‘More ceiling’ to come for Darnold with Seahawks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns agree to trade for Kenny Pickett

  
Published March 10, 2025 05:41 PM

Kenny Pickett is headed back to the AFC North.

The Eagles have agreed to trade Pickett to the Browns, according to multiple reports.

Philadelphia will receive quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick in exchange for Pickett.

The No. 20 overall pick of the 2022 draft, Pickett was traded to the Eagles last offseason to serve as the backup to Jalen Hurts. He appeared in five games with one start for Philadelphia in 2024, completing 60 percent of his throws for 291 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Pickett, 26, started 24 games for Pittsburgh in his first two seasons. The Steelers went 14-10 in those games, with Pickett completing 62.6 percent of his throws for 4,474 yards with 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The Browns will have the opportunity to pick up Pickett’s fifth-year option this spring, but it seems unlikely they would do so.

Thompson-Robinson, 25, was a fifth-round pick in 2023 and appeared in 15 games with five starts in his first two seasons. He has completed 52.6 percent of his career passes for 880 yards with one touchdown and 10 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 187 yards.

Tanner McKee — who won his first start in 2024 — appears to have the inside track to being Hurts’ backup in 2025.