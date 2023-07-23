 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kirilloff_USA.jpg
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Kirilloff surging, Garrett still valuable
nbc_cyc_tdf_top10moments_230723.jpg
2023 Tour de France Standings
110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 21
Jonas Vingegaard wraps up repeat Tour de France title marked by historic dominance

Top Clips

nbc_golf_theopen_brianharmanintv_230723.jpg
Harman’s work, long wait pays off with Open win
nbc_golf_theopen_jordanintv_230723.jpg
Jordan highlights ‘the best week ever’ at The Open
nbc_golf_theopen_strakaintv_230723.jpg
Straka ‘really happy’ with performance at The Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kirilloff_USA.jpg
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Kirilloff surging, Garrett still valuable
nbc_cyc_tdf_top10moments_230723.jpg
2023 Tour de France Standings
110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 21
Jonas Vingegaard wraps up repeat Tour de France title marked by historic dominance

Top Clips

nbc_golf_theopen_brianharmanintv_230723.jpg
Harman’s work, long wait pays off with Open win
nbc_golf_theopen_jordanintv_230723.jpg
Jordan highlights ‘the best week ever’ at The Open
nbc_golf_theopen_strakaintv_230723.jpg
Straka ‘really happy’ with performance at The Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns: Amari Cooper’s early exit from practice unrelated to core muscle surgery

  
Published July 23, 2023 02:13 PM

Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper only made a brief appearance at practice Sunday before heading indoors.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, that Cooper suffered a “minor tweak” to an unspecified part of his body early in the session. Berry did specify that the tweak was unrelated to the core muscle surgery that Cooper had earlier this year.

Cooper spoke to reporters on Saturday and said he was not feeling any ill effects from the surgery, which explains why he was not placed on the physically unable to perform list. He was able to get on the field at the tail end of the team’s offseason program.

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones, a fourth-round pick earlier this year, was also out of practice on Sunday with an unspecified illness.