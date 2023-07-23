Browns: Amari Cooper’s early exit from practice unrelated to core muscle surgery

Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper only made a brief appearance at practice Sunday before heading indoors.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, that Cooper suffered a “minor tweak” to an unspecified part of his body early in the session. Berry did specify that the tweak was unrelated to the core muscle surgery that Cooper had earlier this year.

Cooper spoke to reporters on Saturday and said he was not feeling any ill effects from the surgery, which explains why he was not placed on the physically unable to perform list. He was able to get on the field at the tail end of the team’s offseason program.

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones, a fourth-round pick earlier this year, was also out of practice on Sunday with an unspecified illness.