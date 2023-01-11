 Skip navigation
Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Browns announce interview with Jim Schwartz

  
Published January 11, 2023 05:34 AM
The Browns have lined up a number of candidates for the defensive coordinator vacancy they created by firing Joe Woods earlier this week and one of them is meeting with the team on Wednesday.

The team announced that they are interviewing Jim Schwartz for the position. They have also requested interviews with Jerod Mayo, Brian Flores, and Sean Desai.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports Flores is scheduled to meet with the team on Thursday.

Schwartz spent the last two seasons as a senior defensive assistant in Tennessee. He spent five years as the defensive coordinator of the Eagles and won Super Bowl LII during his time in Philadelphia. He went 29-51 over five seasons as the head coach of the Lions from 2009 to 2013.