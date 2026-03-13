Browns bring back cornerback and special teamer Tre Avery

Browns cornerback and special teamer Tre Avery will be back in Cleveland in 2026.

Avery has re-signed with the Browns, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS.

Last season Avery signed with the Browns’ practice squad in September, was called up to the active roster in October, and became one of Cleveland’s top special teams players for the rest of the year.

The 29-year-old Avery played for the Titans from 2022 to 2024 and got significant playing time at cornerback in addition to playing special teams. He has also spent brief time with the 49ers, Patriots and Buccaneers.