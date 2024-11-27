Browns claim DEs James Houston, Cameron Thomas off waivers

The Lions waived defensive end James Houston three weeks after acquiring Za’Darius Smith from the Browns.

On Wednesday, the Browns claimed Houston off waivers from the Lions. Cleveland also claimed defensive end Cameron Thomas from the Chiefs.

The Browns waived defensive end Elerson Smith.

The Lions made Houston a sixth-round pick in 2022. He recorded eight sacks in seven games as a rookie but missed all but two games last season with a leg injury.

Houston appeared in eight games for Detroit this season but posted only one sack with one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits. He was on the field for 23 percent of defensive snaps and 31 percent of special teams snaps in games played.

Thomas is in his third NFL season, having started his career as a third-round pick of the Cardinals in 2022. He spent his first two seasons with the Cardinals and appeared in 32 games with three sacks.

The Cardinals traded him to the Chiefs before the start of the 2024 season, and he appeared in four games with Kansas City but has no stats.