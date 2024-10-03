Browns DE Alex Wright undergoes surgery on his triceps

Browns defensive end Alex Wright announced on social media he is out for the year with a torn triceps. The Browns announced that Wright underwent surgery for the injury on Thursday in Dallas.

Cowboys team physician, Dr. Dan Cooper, performed the surgery.

“A full recovery is expected by the start of the 2025 season,” the Browns said in their statement.

Wright initially injured his triceps during a joint practice this summer and felt more pain in the Week 2 game against the Jaguars before undergoing an MRI. Wright continued to play, but a second MRI this week revealed the severity.

Wright had eight tackles and a sack for a safety in four games.