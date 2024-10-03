 Skip navigation
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
NFL Week 5 preview: Browns vs. Commanders
NFL Week 5 preview: Browns vs. Commanders

60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Browns DE Alex Wright undergoes surgery on his triceps

  
Published October 3, 2024 04:37 PM

Browns defensive end Alex Wright announced on social media he is out for the year with a torn triceps. The Browns announced that Wright underwent surgery for the injury on Thursday in Dallas.

Cowboys team physician, Dr. Dan Cooper, performed the surgery.

“A full recovery is expected by the start of the 2025 season,” the Browns said in their statement.

Wright initially injured his triceps during a joint practice this summer and felt more pain in the Week 2 game against the Jaguars before undergoing an MRI. Wright continued to play, but a second MRI this week revealed the severity.

Wright had eight tackles and a sack for a safety in four games.