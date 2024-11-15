Browns DT Mike Hall Jr. likely out for an extended period

The Browns didn’t have rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. for the first five games of the season and they are set to be without him for another extended stretch.

Hall injured his knee in practice on Thursday and head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters at a Friday press conference that Hall is likely going to be out for a while as a result. Injured reserve, which would mean at least four missed games, is a possibility.

Hall was a second-round pick in April and he missed the first four games of the year while on the exempt list due to a domestic violence arrest this summer. Hall was ultimately suspended five games under the Personal Conduct Policy with those games counting under the suspension.

Hall has five tackles, a tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits so far this season.