Browns elevate Joe Flacco, waive P.J. Walker

The Browns have made a few Saturday roster moves as they prepare to play the Jaguars on Sunday.

Cleveland has elevated quarterback Joe Flacco from the practice squad to the active roster. While head coach Kevin Stefanski declined to name a starter for Sunday, it appears likely that Flacco will be the Browns’ QB1 for a second consecutive week.

Flacco completed 23-of-44 passes for 254 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in last week’s loss to the Rams.

The Browns will have only Flacco and Dorian Thompson-Robinson available at quarterback on Sunday, as the team has waived P.J. Walker to make room for cornerback Cameron Mitchell on the 53-man roster. Mitchell was activated from injured reserve.

Walker appeared in six game with two starts for Cleveland this year, completing 49 percent of his passes for 674 yards with one touchdown and five interceptions.

Whoever plays QB on Sunday will have receiver Amari Cooper, as he’s cleared concussion protocol, the team announced.

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones, however, has been downgraded to out with his knee injury.