Browns exercise Greg Newsome’s fifth-year option

The Browns are keeping one of their key defensive backs around for at least another season.

According to multiple reports, Cleveland has exercised the fifth-year option on cornerback Greg Newsome’s rookie deal.

Newsome is now set to make $13.3 million guaranteed in 2025.

The No. 26 overall pick of the 2021 draft, Newsome has appeared in 41 games with 39 starts over his first three seasons. In 2023, he ended the year with 14 passes defensed, two interceptions, four tackles for loss, and a half-sack.