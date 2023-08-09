Browns hope Jerome Ford is back in time to play Week 1

Browns running back Jerome Ford hurt his hamstring last weekend and head coach Kevin Stefanski gave an update about the running back’s condition on Wednesday.

Stefanski said that Ford is going to miss some more time because of the injury, but didn’t want to say anything definitive about whether or not Ford will be back in time to play the Bengals in the first week of the regular season.

“I think it’s unfair to say yet,” Stefanski said, via the team’s website. “I’m hopeful, but I can’t go past that. He’s truly week-to-week. He’s got treatment right now.”

Ford was on track to be the No. 2 back behind Nick Chubb. Demetric Felton, John Kelley, and Hassan Hall are the team’s other backs and they could add to the group while Ford remains on the sideline.