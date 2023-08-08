Jerome Ford to miss time at Browns camp with hamstring injury

The Browns are down a running back at training camp.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Jerome Ford is set to miss time with a hamstring injury. Ford was injured during Monday’s practice and there’s no firm idea of when he might be well enough to return to action.

Ford was a fifth-round pick last year and he saw most of his time as a kickoff returner. With Kareem Hunt no longer on the roster — he’s expected to sign with the Saints Tuesday — and no clear No. 2 back behind Nick Chubb, Ford has been in the mix to fill that complementary role.

Demetric Felton, John Kelly, and Hassan Hall are the other backs on the Cleveland roster. Adding more help while Ford is out of action seems to be a likely course of action.