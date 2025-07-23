 Skip navigation
Browns introduce a brown helmet

  
Published July 23, 2025 01:32 PM

The Browns is the Browns. And their new helmet is brown.

Yes, the Cleveland Browns have exercised their prerogative to add a second alternate helmet by introducing a brown one.

And the whole thing is sponsored by Dude Wipes. Which will do nothing to prevent people from associating the brown hat with the brown mounds that are routinely left behind in the Dawg Pound.

It makes sense for the Browns to have a brown helmet. One of my earliest memories of being a young football fan related to the simple question of why “the Browns” wear an orange helmet?

They still do. But now they have a white one. And a brown one. The brownest shade of brown. The same shade of brown as other brown things.