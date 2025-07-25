Browns LB Jordan Hicks announces his retirement

Veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks won’t be joining the Browns at training camp.

Hicks missed the first days of camp for what the team called personal reasons and he announced on Instagram Friday that he is retiring from the NFL.

Hicks was in his second season with the Browns and was expected to play a significant role after starting all 12 games he played last season. Hicks had 78 tackles and two sacks in those appearances.

The Eagles drafted Hicks in the third round in 2015 and he spent four years with them before stints in Arizona and Minnesota. He had 952 tackles, 16.5 sacks, 13 interceptions, six forced fumbles, and 11 fumble recoveries over his entire career.

The Browns are also without Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah due to a neck injury. Devin Bush, Mohamoud Diabate, Jerome Baker, and second-round pick Carson Schwesinger remain in the mix at linebacker.