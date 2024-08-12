Browns MLB Jordan Hicks is week to week with undisclosed injury

Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks left practice Aug. 4 with an undisclosed injury and hasn’t practiced since.

On Monday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski called Hicks “week to week.”

Hicks, 32, is the starter at middle linebacker with Mohamoud Diabate and Landon Honeycutt behind him.

Hicks signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Browns this season, leaving the Vikings after two seasons in Minnesota. He spent three years in Arizona and four in Philadelphia.

In his career, Hicks has totaled 874 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 13 interceptions and 49 pass breakups.