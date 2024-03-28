Browns “not anticipating any issues” as Deshaun Watson’s rehab continues

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for the first time since his season-ending right shoulder injury last week and that step moved him closer to a full return to action later this year.

The team does not see any reason to think that Watson will be forced off schedule in the coming weeks and months. General Manager Andrew Berry said at the league meetings this week that the team expects Watson to be ready to go well ahead of the start of next season.

“All the medical work that’s been done at this point in time, Deshaun’s recovery so far, it’s been really positive,” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “We’re not anticipating any issues.”

Watson’s return to throwing took place in Los Angeles and he is expected to be in Cleveland when the team’s offseason program gets underway on April 15.