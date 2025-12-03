Browns open 21-day practice window for Deshaun Watson

In recent weeks, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has said he has no update when asked about whether or not quarterback Deshaun Watson’s practice window would be opened.

He said that as recently as Monday.

Well, the team has an update: Cleveland announced on Wednesday that Watson’s 21-day practice window to return from the reserve/physically unable to perform list has been opened on Wednesday.

That means Watson will formally be on the field for the first time since tearing his Achilles during Cleveland’s Week 7 loss to Cincinnati last season.

Watson has since had two surgeries to repair the injury — one on Oct. 25, 2024 and the second on Jan. 9, 2025.

“It’s outstanding for Deshaun. He’s been working so hard rehabbing,” Stefanski said in his Wednesday press conference, via Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com. “My focus is obviously getting back to playing football, practicing football...big next step for him.”

Stefanski added that Watson potentially playing this season is “not my focus” or Watson’s focus at this point. The plan is for Watson to take part in individual drills before potentially taking part in some scout team reps.

Watson’s tenure with the Browns has been marked with suspension and injury. The quarterback has appeared in 19 games for the Browns since 2022, with Cleveland going 9-10 in those contests. Watson performed particularly poorly in 2024, completing 63.4 percent of his throws for 1,148 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. The Browns were 1-6 in Watson’s starts last year.

Cleveland is planning to start Shedeur Sanders against the Titans on Sunday. Stefanski has noted that he’s in a week-to-week mode when it comes to the team’s starting quarterback.

The Browns have 21 days to activate Watson to the 53-man roster or he will not play this season.