Browns, other teams propose pushing trade deadline back two weeks

The NFL trade deadline came after Week Eight during the 2023 NFL season and some teams would like to see it fall later in the calendar in the future.

During a Tuesday appearance on PFT Live, Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said that his team and other clubs have proposed pushing the deadline back. The proposed change would be two weeks, which would be after Week 10 of the regular season.

Berry also talked about the proposal when he met with reporters at the Scouting Combine earlier in the day and said that the deadline never moved back when the schedule moved to 17 games a few years ago. Doing so would move the NFL more in line with other leagues in terms of when the deadline falls in the schedule and it would give teams more time to decide where they are in the playoff hunt.

Any change would require the approval of 24 teams and there should be a better idea of whether that’s a possibility as March’s league meetings draw closer.