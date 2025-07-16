Browns place Elerson Smith on reserve/retired list

One member of the Browns has decided to hang up his cleats.

Cleveland announced on Wednesday that the club has placed defensive end Emerson Smith on the reserve/retired list.

Smith, 26, had been with the Browns since September of last season, mainly on the practice squad. He appeared in two games for Cleveland, recording a pair of tackles in 20 defensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps.

He re-upped with the club on a futures deal in January.

A Giants fourth-round pick in 2021, Smith appeared in 13 games for the Giants over his first two seasons. He then spent time with the Jets and Raiders, though he didn’t not appear in a regular-season game for either team.