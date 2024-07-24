Browns place Nick Chubb on PUP list, Greg Newsome on NFI list

As they begin training camp this week, the Browns have placed seven players on their injury lists.

As expected, running back Nick Chubb has been placed on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from the season-ending knee injury he suffered last year against Pittsburgh in Week 2.

While there has been no announced timetable for Chubb’s return, a video was posted on social media earlier this month showing him squatting 540 pounds.

Chubb has averaged 5.3 yards per carry over the first six seasons of his career.

The Browns also placed offensive tackle Jack Conklin (knee), offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (knee), defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (knee), and safety D’Anthony Bell (shin) on the PUP list.

Additionally, Cleveland placed cornerback Greg Newsome (hamstring) and running back Nyheim Hines (knee) on the non-football injury list.

All seven players can be activated upon passing a physical before the start of the regular season.