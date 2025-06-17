 Skip navigation
Browns promote Adam Al-Khayyal to director of player personnel

  
Published June 17, 2025 02:37 PM

The Browns have made a promotion within their front office.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Cleveland has elevated Adam Al-Khayyal to director of player personnel.

Al-Khayyal, 36, is entering his 11th season with the Browns. He was previously the team’s director of pro scouting, having served in that role since 2022. He was the assistant director of pro personnel from 2020-2021.

He replaces Dan Saganey, who departed Cleveland to join Tennessee as vice president of player personnel.