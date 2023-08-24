Browns pull Kellen Mond from waiver wire after Joshua Dobbs trade

The Browns announced Thursday morning they were waiving Kellen Mond. They bid the backup quarterback farewell and sent him home.

But things changed before the transaction was processed.

The Cardinals called about Joshua Dobbs, and the Browns sent the quarterback and a 2024 seventh-round pick to Arizona for a 2024 fifth-round pick.

The departures of Dobbs and Mond on the same day would have left the Browns with only starter Deshaun Watson and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson on their roster at the position ahead of Saturday night’s preseason game. Thompson-Robinson obviously has won the backup job.

The only question now is: Does Mond have a chance to stick on the team’s roster as the third quarterback?

The Browns pulled Mond from the waiver wire before transactions closed for the day, but he still could end up back there next week.

He is 32-of-55 for 297 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in three preseason games.