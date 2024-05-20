 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_giantsjones_240520.jpg
Jones must ‘take control’ of the New York Giants
nbc_csu_nixwithpayton_240520.jpg
Broncos’ Nix will adapt to the NFL ‘really fast’
nbc_csu_mayepatriotsqbs_240520.jpg
Can Maye address the routine mistakes for Pats?

Browns re-sign K Lucas Havrisik

  
Published May 20, 2024 03:34 PM

The Browns have brought back a kicker.

Cleveland announced on Monday that the club has signed Lucas Havrisik.

Havrisik was with the Browns earlier in the offseason program after signing a futures deal with the club in January. He was waived on May 14.

Havrisik appeared in nine games for the Rams in 2023, connecting on 15-of-20 field goals and 19-of-22 extra points.

The Browns also have Dustin Hopkins and Cade York on their roster at kicker.

As a corresponding move, Cleveland has waived quarterback Jacob Sirmon who had signed with the team after a tryout at rookie minicamp.