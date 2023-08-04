 Skip navigation
Browns re-sign TE Miller Forristall

  
Published August 4, 2023 04:37 PM

A day after opening the 2023 preseason in the Hall of Fame Game, the Browns have made several roster moves — highlighted by bringing back one of their former players.

Cleveland has re-signed tight end Miller Forristall, the team announced on Friday.

Forristall entered the league in 2021 as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama. After he was waived at the start of the regular season, Forristall signed with Cleveland’s practice squad in September of that year. He stuck with the Browns through the end of 2022 and signed a futures deal with New Orleans at the beginning of this year.

The Saints waived Forristall at the end of last month.

Forristall has played all six of his regular-season games with the Browns, mainly on special teams.

Cleveland also signed linebacker Cam Bright and receiver Jalen Wayne, two undrafted rookies.

The Browns also waived punter Joseph Charlton, running back Nate McCray, and offensive tackle Hunter Thedford, plus receiver Daylen Baldwin and cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. with injury designations.