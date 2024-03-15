Browns restructure Jerry Jeudy’s contract, gain cap space

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy hasn’t helped the Browns on the field yet, but he has helped their salary cap condition.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Browns have restructured Jeudy’s contract in order to gain cap space. The team converted the bulk of Jeudy’s $12.987 million salary into a bonus in the move.

The result is about $10 million in cap space for the Browns.

Jeudy, who was acquired in a trade with the Broncos this week, is set to play out his rookie deal this year, so the next contract news involving him could be an extension that keeps him in Cleveland well beyond the end of the 2024 season.