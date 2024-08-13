Browns rookie DT Mike Hall Jr. is expected to be arrested following a domestic dispute

Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. faces legal issues following a Monday night incident.

Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com reports that Hall is expected to be arrested in the aftermath of a domestic dispute.

The Browns have issued a statement regarding the situation.

“We are aware of the incident involving Mike Hall, Jr. last night,” the team said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “Mike and his representatives have been in touch with the appropriate authorities. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Hall was a second-round pick from Ohio State, in the 2024 draft. He landed on the initial preseason depth chart as a third-stringer.