Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders throws two touchdown passes

Browns fans will be calling for Shedeur Sanders to win the starting job after his performance Friday night.

The rookie quarterback created a buzz by completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Sanders led the Browns on three touchdown drives on his nine series, not counting a kneel down before the half.

He left with 2:12 remaining in the third quarter, turning it over to recently signed veteran Tyler Huntley.

Sanders threw touchdown passes of 12 and 7 yards to Kaden Davis.

He also ran for 19 yards on four carries.

His father, Colorado coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, tweeted his approval during the game.

Browns veteran quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett and rookie Dillon Gabriel were inactive. Gabriel and Pickett are working their way back to 100 percent from hamstring injuries.

The Browns lead the Panthers 30-7 late in the fourth quarter.