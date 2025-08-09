 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders throws two touchdown passes

  
Published August 8, 2025 10:02 PM

Browns fans will be calling for Shedeur Sanders to win the starting job after his performance Friday night.

The rookie quarterback created a buzz by completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Sanders led the Browns on three touchdown drives on his nine series, not counting a kneel down before the half.

He left with 2:12 remaining in the third quarter, turning it over to recently signed veteran Tyler Huntley.

Sanders threw touchdown passes of 12 and 7 yards to Kaden Davis.

He also ran for 19 yards on four carries.

His father, Colorado coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, tweeted his approval during the game.

Browns veteran quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett and rookie Dillon Gabriel were inactive. Gabriel and Pickett are working their way back to 100 percent from hamstring injuries.

The Browns lead the Panthers 30-7 late in the fourth quarter.