Browns sign 2025 draft picks LB Carson Schwesinger, RB Dylan Sampson

The Browns have gotten two of their draft picks under contract.

Cleveland announced on Friday that second-round linebacker Carson Schwesinger and fourth-round running back Dylan Sampson have each signed their rookie deals.

According to multiple reports, Schwesinger’s four-year deal is fully guaranteed. The Browns selected the UCLA product at No. 33 overall, the first pick of the second round. Earlier this week, No. 34 overall pick Jayden Higgins signed a fully guaranteed contract with the Texans.

Schwesinger and Sampson are both in Cleveland for the club’s rookie minicamp. On-field work began for the group earlier in the day.