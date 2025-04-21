 Skip navigation
Browns sign CB Nik Needham

  
April 21, 2025

The Browns announced the addition of a defensive back to their 90-man roster on Monday.

Cornerback Nik Needham has signed with the team. The Browns did not announce any terms of the deal.

Needham spent the last six seasons with the Dolphins. He signed with the team after going undrafted in 2019 and he started 27 of the 63 regular season games he played in Miami, although only two of the appearances came in 2024.

Needham had 200 tackles, six interceptions, three sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery with the Dolphins.

Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome, Martin Emerson, Tony Brown, Chigozie Anusiem, Myles Harden, Anthony Kendall, and Cameron Mitchell are the other corners in Cleveland.