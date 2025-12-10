 Skip navigation
Browns sign CB Tre Avery to the active roster from the practice squad

  
Published December 10, 2025 03:45 PM

The Browns signed cornerback Tre Avery from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Wednesday.

Avery is in his fourth season out of Rutgers, having originally signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

He has appeared in 44 career games, including six with the Browns this season.

Avery has seen action on 12 defensive snaps and 67 on special teams, totaling seven tackles. In his career, he has totaled 72 tackles, seven passes defensed and a fumble recovery in 44 games.

The Browns waived safety Christopher Edmonds in a corresponding move.