Browns sign five draft picks, seven undrafted free agents

With rookie minicamp this weekend, the Browns have taken care of several business items on Friday morning.

Cleveland announced the team has signed five of its six draft picks, starting with third-round selection Zak Zinter.

Zinter, a guard out of Michigan, was the No. 85 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Fifth-round receiver Jamari Thrash, sixth-round linebacker Nathaniel Watson, seventh-round cornerback Myles Harden, and seventh-round defensive tackle Jowon Briggs have also signed their four-year rookie deals.

Cleveland’s only remaining pick yet to sign is second-round defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr.

The Browns also signed seven undrafted free agents: guard Javion Cohen, safety Christopher Edmonds, cornerback Tyshawn Gales, linebacker Winston Reid, running back Aidan Robbins, offensive tackle Lorenzo Thompson, and tight end Treyton Welch.