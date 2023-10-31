Browns sign RB Kenyan Drake to practice squad

The Browns have added a veteran to their running backs room.

Cleveland signed Kenyan Drake to its practice squad, the team announced on Tuesday.

Drake, 29, spent most of last season with the Ravens where he rushed for 482 yards and caught 17 passes for 89 yards. He signed with the Colts in August but did not make the team’s 53-man roster. He then rejoined Baltimore’s practice squad, appearing in two games. He caught two passes for 31 yards.

If Drake can get up to speed, he’ll play against one of his former teams this weekend, as the Browns will take on the Cardinals in Week 9.

Cleveland has also signed offensive tackle Deron Christian and receiver James Proche to the practice squad. The club released running back Nate McCrary and running back Jordan Wilkins from the practice squad and placed offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe on the practice squad/injured list with a biceps issue.