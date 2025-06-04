Browns sign WR Jaelen Gill

The Browns did some roster shuffling on Wednesday.

They announced the signing of wide receiver Jaelen Gill. Kicker Andre Szmyt was waived in a corresponding move.

Gill signed with the Chargers after going undrafted out of Fresno State last season and remained with the team through the preseason. Gill eventually spent five weeks on the practice squad in Cleveland.

Gill had 49 catches for Fresno State during the 2023 season. He transferred to the school after three years at Boston College and two seasons at Ohio State.

With Syzmt off the roster, the Browns are going with Dustin Hopkins as their only kicker.